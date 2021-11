Deadline is reporting that Martin Scorsese will direct a biopic on the Grateful Dead for Apple TV+, with Jonah Hill set to star as the band’s frontman Jerry Garcia. Hill will also serve as a producer on the film.

Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill previously worked together on the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. In an interview with Howard Stern, Hill revealed he was paid $60,000 for his role in the flick, which was the minimum amount he could have possibly been paid under the Screen Actors Guild.

“They gave me the lowest amount of money possible. That was their offer. I said I will sign the papers tonight, fax me the papers tonight. I want to sign them tonight before they change their mind. I would sell my house and give [Scorsese] all my money to work for him. I would have done anything in the world. I would do it again in a second.”

In 2017, Scorsese produced Long Strange Trip, a documentary on the Grateful Dead. While he has directed many biopics in the past such as Raging Bull and The Aviator, this will be his first time directing a music biopic.

