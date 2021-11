“It’s not $900-million at Parc Jean-Drapeau or covering the Décarie Expressway that makes Microsoft want to come to Montreal. It’s: Can their employees have an affordable home?”

Holness slams the idea of showboat projects to “put Montreal on the map”

In a report by La Presse, Mouvement Montréal leader Balarama Holness spoke about a variety of topics, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Montreal to revitalizing the downtown core to bringing back the Expos. Holness was also asked for his idea of a “unique and spectacular” project that could help put Montreal even more on the map as a destination for tourists.

Holness confirmed that Mouvement Montréal is not focused on big projects, like spending $900-million to develop Parc Jean-Drapeau or covering the Décarie Expressway, but that his vision for Montreal is based more on a “human scale,” such as affordable housing and adapted transport.

“We’re not going to advance a kind of big project that will put us on the map. What we are saying is that we must create a city on a human scale. City Hall and the 28,000 employees who take 40% of the city’s $6-billion budget must be well managed. We must ensure that there are green spaces, leisure, recreation and sports spaces. Ensure that our small businesses are well supervised and financed. “It is important to close the loophole of Regulation 20-20-20 to ensure that developers really create social, affordable and family housing. This is what will make Montreal attractive. It’s not $900-million at Parc Jean-Drapeau or covering the Décarie Expressway that makes Microsoft want to come to Montreal. It’s: Can their employees have an affordable home? Have public transport that is adapted?”

