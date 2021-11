The new HBO documentary DMX: Don’t Try to Understand paints a potent portrait of the complicated rapper. There are many interesting anecdotes that we learn about the New York emcee, many which are painful and heart-wrenching. Perhaps one of the lightest tidbits uncovered in the film is that prior to his death in April, DMX was set to record a Christmas album.

“The initial period is one album, plus one holiday album,” explained Paul J. Bezilla, a legal counsel to the rapper, while breaking down the details of his return to Def Jam Recordings.

DMX was a born-again Christian who read the bible numerous times and included a prayer on each of his albums. His love of Christmas was no secret. In 2012, a viral video emerged of the rapper remixing “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer” on New York’s Power 105 radio station.

It is unclear how far DMX got into recording a Christmas album. On Oct. 29, Def Jam released a studio version of the rapper’s “Rudolph” remix. Last week, DMX earned a posthumous Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song for his collaboration “Bath Salts,” which featured Jay-Z and Nas.

DMX: Don’t Try to Understand is now streaming on Crave.

