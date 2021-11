“It’s reasonable to expect a mayoral candidate, especially one who disappeared from municipal politics into the private sector for four years, to prove that they have no conflicts of interest.”

As reported by Radio-Canada last week, Ensemble Montréal leader Denis Coderre has refused to release his tax returns ahead of the Montreal mayoral election. According to Ensemble Montréal, this is because of confidentiality clauses with his former employers. Coderre has said that he will only discuss details about his income if he is elected mayor.

Reasons why Denis Coderre should reveal his tax returns prior to next weekend’s election are quite simple. It’s reasonable to expect a mayoral candidate, especially one who disappeared from municipal politics into the private sector for four years, to prove that they have no conflicts of interest. Voters in the Montreal election, as well as in provincial and federal elections, have a right to know whether a candidate will be compromised due to past or ongoing business relationships. Given the amount of power that political leaders are given, this should not be viewed as an unreasonable request.

Valérie Plante has already released her tax returns, stating, “The dissemination of my tax returns, as we do in each election, reflects the integrity and absence of conflict of interest of our team, and I invite other leaders to do the same.”

Denis Coderre refuse de dévoiler ses revenus tirés du privé | Élections municipales au Québec 2021 | https://t.co/JS74wT2CWT https://t.co/J4DZkUqPMe — Patrick Lagacé (@kick1972) October 30, 2021 Denis Coderre needs to reveal his tax returns

According to a CBC report, the municipal council code of ethics requires elected officials to disclose any potential conflicts of interest within 60 days of the election.

