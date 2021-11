The singer-songwriter is playing a pair of shows at la Sala Rossa, Nov. 4 & 5.

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Le Ren with openers Eve Parker Finley, Magella

Folk singer-songwriter Le Ren is headlining two shows at la Sala Rossa tonight and tomorrow night (Nov. 4–5). Eve Parker Finley will be the opening tonight (Thursday) and Magella is opening tomorrow (Friday).

POP Montreal is giving away a pair of tickets for each show. For a chance to win, please tag a friend on the Instagram post below.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets ($15–$20), please visit the event page.

