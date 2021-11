Almost half the country plans to let go of social distancing at holiday gatherings.

Handshakes, hugs and kisses return for the holidays for 45% of Canadians

According to a new Leger study, almost half of Canadians (45%) plan to let go of social distancing during their holiday gatherings and greet others with handshakes, hugs or kisses.

Conversely, a higher percentage of Americans plan to let go of social distancing over the holidays, at 50%.

In Canada, there are still more Canadians planning to maintain social distancing measures at holiday gatherings (47%) than those planning to let go of them.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

