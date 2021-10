Next week, the 90-year-old Montreal-born actor will be boarding Jeff Bezos’s famously penis-shaped New Shepard rocket.

William Shatner is finally going to space. The 90-year-old Montreal-born actor, best known for playing Captain Kirk on the Star Trek TV series and movies, will be boarding the New Shepard NS-18 flight on Oct. 12, care of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin mission. He’ll be accompanied by Audrey Powers, the company’s VP of mission and flight operations, and two other space tourists.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.” —William Shatner on going to space, from a press release

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 😝🤣 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021 William Shatner is going to space… the final frontier

The trip will reportedly last for 11 minutes, passing the Kármán Line, which is the internationally recognized boundary of space. Bezos went into space himself on the first crewed flight of the famously penis-shaped New Shepard on July 20, 2021.

