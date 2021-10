A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Pretty Smart (new on Netflix)

Emily Osment and Gregg Sulkin star in Pretty Smart, a sitcom about a so-called brainiac who is forced to move in with her sister and her less-than-intellectual friends. It premieres today alongside a new feature-length Pokémon movie (Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle) the Italian family drama My Brother, My Sister and season three of the French show Family Business. There are couple of new anime series out this week: Blue Period on Oct. 9 and Bright: Samurai Soul on Oct. 11 — alongside new seasons of The Baby-Sitters’ Club (Oct. 11), The Movies That Made Us (Oct. 12) and Another Life (Oct. 13). Other notable additions include season 8 of The Blacklist (Oct. 13) and season 5 of Kim’s Convenience (Oct. 14).

New on Amazon Prime Video

Madres (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Two more productions from Prime’s Welcome to the Blumhouse line of horror films are out this week. The Manor stars Barbara Hershey as a stroke patient who moves into a nursing home that may well be haunted. Madres is about a Mexican-American couple who move to a farming community… that may well be haunted. Both are out today alongside Justin Bieber: Our World, a new documentary featuring the much-less-ubiquitous-these-days Biebs. All five seasons of Kids in the Hall are also available as of today.

New on Crave

Safer at Home (new on Crave)

Crave has an original documentary about AI, A.rtificial I.mmortality, available today as well as the low-budget COVID-centric horror movie Safer at Home. On Oct. 9 you can stream the true-crime doc Buried while Oct. 11 sees the release of season 2 of drag series We’re Here… just in time for the new season of Canada’s Drag Race, which premieres on Oct. 14.

New on Disney Plus

Just Beyond (new on Disney Plus)

Disney Plus has Just Beyond (Oct. 13), a new YA-oriented horror anthology series based on the work of RL Stine. Familiar faces include Riki Lindhome, Tim Heidecker, Nasim Pedrad and Mckenna Grace. Also premiering on the service today is Muppets Haunted Mansion, an hour-long Halloween special that sees the Muppets teaming up with Danny Trejo, Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Taraji P. Henson and more.

New on Apple Plus

Acapulco (new on Apple TV+)

The only new project on Apple TV Plus this week is Acapulco, a spinoff of the hit comedy How to be a Latin Lover, starring Eugenio Derbez, “the Mexican Adam Sandler.”

