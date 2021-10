An Army of the Dead prequel, a Colin Kaepernick biopic, a new PEN15 animated special and more.

New on Netflix

Colin in Black and White (new on Netflix)

Army of Thieves is a tenuously related prequel to Army of the Dead directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who appeared as safecracker Ludwig Dieter in the original. He reprises his role in this heist movie that also stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Guz Khan. It premieres today alongside Colin in Black and White, a miniseries directed by Ava Duvernay that focuses on the high school years of activist and football player Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick narrates, while Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play his parents. Laurent Lafitte directs and stars (alongside Karin Viard and Vincent Macaigne) in Dear Mother, a comedy based on a play by Sébastien Thiery in which a man finds that his heart has stopped — but he hasn’t died.

On Nov. 1, you can catch the Dutch family film The Claus Family, but the real meat of the new additions on the 1st is all of the new-old movies now available. Highlights there include all of the Bourne movies, Forrest Gump, Hustlers, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Shutter Island and the first two Crocodile Dundee movies. On Nov. 3 you can stream The Harder They Fall, the Western starring Idris Elba. Other films being added to the service this week include A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Nov. 2) and Richard Jewell (Nov. 3).

New on Amazon Prime Video

Fairfax (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Prime has the animated show Fairfax premiering today. The show is described as “zany” and centres around a crew of high-school hypebeasts in their quest for fashion grails and online reach. Also premiering today is the biographical series Maradona: Blessed Dream, about the legendary Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona. Also available as of today is the first season of the Paramount+ anthology series Why Women Kill, which stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell Baptiste. A whole bunch of corny Hallmark Christmas movies drop on Nov. 1 alongside all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies.

New on Crave

Chapelwaite (new on Crave)

As of Oct. 31, you can stream the miniseries Chapelwaite, an adaptation of a Stephen King short story that was shot in Halifax and stars Adrien Brody alongside Emily Hampshire and Christopher Heyerdahl. Dropping today on the service is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the mediocre latest installment in the never-ending Conjuring saga.

New on Disney Plus

Jojo Rabbit (new on Disney Plus Star)

Not too much on Disney Plus this week, though its grown-up half Star is getting Jojo Rabbit, season 11 of Bob’s Burgers and Deadpool 2.

New on Criterion Channel

Nightmare Alley (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion Channel has a mammoth 31-film retrospective of the work of Robert Mitchum available as of Nov. 1. It joins a 12-film retrospective of noirs from Fox as well as a 20-film curated series of films about bonds between women and a 17-film series about journalism on screen. Other highlights include a 12-film Elia Kazan retrospective, five films by recently lionized auteur Frank Perry, the 1947 noir Nightmare Alley (soon to be remade by Guillermo del Toro), Ghost World and a retrospective of the short film work of Caroline Monnet.

New on CBC Gem

PEN15 animated special

CBC Gem has the PEN15 animated special, a 45-minute special episode of the hit comedy show starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, premiering today. Also available today is Atom Egoyan’s 1999 film Felicia’s Journey and Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street, a two part documentary about the tragic events in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.

