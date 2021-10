What to do in Montreal today

Montreal is never short of exciting events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today, Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Canada’s Olympic gold-winning women’s national soccer team face New Zealand at Saputo Stadium. 4750 Sherbrooke E., 7:30 p.m. $28 – $60

$60 Taroum Rimtobaye hosts the “Afro-cardio” workout circuit at Parc Lafontaine. 3819 Calixa-Lavallée, 7 p.m., $10

Musican Marco Ema celebrates his album launch at Club Soda. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free with reservation

The Jewish Public Library presents an online screening of the award-winning Holocaust documentary, Love It Was Not. 7:30 p.m., $10

Librairie Le Port de tête host the launch of 11 bref essais sur la beauté, which features Cult MTL’s Film Editor Alex Rose, among other accomplished writers. 262 Mont-Royal E., 5:30 p.m., free

