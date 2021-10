Americans have been allowed into Canada by land since Aug. 9, and it was announced last night that the U.S. is finally reciprocating. The land border between the U.S. and Canada will be a two-way street once again, reopening sometime in November.

The land border has been closed for over 18 months. The U.S. will also open its ferry border crossings and its land border with Mexico. Only fully vaccinated Canadians will be allowed into the U.S. by land, as is the case with air travel.

