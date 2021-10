Gallagher also spoke about Carey Price as a role model for young hockey players and fans, the Indigenous community and the city of Montreal in general.

Brendan Gallagher: I wish I could have done more to help Carey

After last night’s game, Montreal Canadiens right-winger Brendan Gallagher took to the mic to speak about yesterday’s news that Carey Price has entered the NHL players assistance program. Gallagher referred to Price as Superman, saying that publicly seeking mental health support was a courageous decision. He said he’s learned so much from Price and regrets not being able to help him.

Gallagher was asked about his reaction when he heard the news on Thursday morning.

“First of all, you’re kind of surprised and you’re a little bit disappointed because you’re surprised. I consider him a very good friend. I’ve known him for 10+ years and any time I’ve been going through something he’s been there to help me and I just kind of wish I was able to do the same thing for him. It’s something that a lot of people weren’t aware of and you’re a little bit disappointed that you weren’t able to understand what he was going through and try to help him. But I’m proud of him for making the decision that he made. “You know, we love playing hockey, we love this game, but it takes a backseat to a lot of important things in life, and this takes top priority. So you’re proud of that decision but you kind of wish you could have done a little bit more for him. ”

“I touched on just how big of a role model he is for so many people: young hockey players, young fans, the Indigenous community. And that extends to the Montreal Canadiens players who have come through our locker room. He’s a role model in that sense and I’m sure it extends throughout the league. “Anytime they do those player polls, you see the amount of respect that he has from around the league. What he’s accomplished on the ice. But off the ice, what he’s meant for this community here in Montreal as well. He’s a special person, he’s a special friend. He’s doing the right thing and he’s going to come back a better man.”

The Habs play their season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 13 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Please note that free 24/7 mental health support is just a phone call away via Wellness Together Canada.

