Liberal and NDP voters want to keep pandemic assistance programs going; Conservatives and Bloc do not

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the majority of Liberal (75%) and NDP voters (84%) would like to keep pandemic assistance programs going until at least the end of the year. Conversely, the majority of Conservative (61%) and Bloc Québécois (75%) voters would like pandemic assitance programs to end immediately.

Many of the federal emergency benefits programs introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to end Oct. 23. The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) specifically provided as much as $900 (after taxes withheld) every two weeks to Canadians who are directly affected by COVID-19 and are not entitled to Employment Insurance (EI) benefits.

There is a partisan divide in how long government COVID-19 benefits should last. Majorities of Bloc and CPC voters would like them to end immediately while pluralities of NDP and Liberal voters would like them to continue until the pandemic is over.https://t.co/qQ0u734nhL pic.twitter.com/x1rKDiXNCx — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) October 20, 2021

Overall, roughly two in five Canadians (41%) say that now is the time for pandemic assistance programs like the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) to end.

