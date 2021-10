The Prime Minister received widespread criticism for vacationing with his family on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

After facing widespread criticism for vacationing with his family in Tofino, B.C. last Thursday, which was the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press conference this morning that travelling on Sept. 30 was a mistake that he regrets.

“Travelling on Sept. 30 was a mistake, and I regret it. The first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was a time for Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people alike to reflect and connect, think about the past but also focus on the future.”

Earlier this week, Trudeau apologized to Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Roseanne Casimir who had invited him to spend Truth and Reconciliation Day in her B.C. community.

“I want to thank Chief Casimir of Tk’emlúps for the conversation we had over the weekend, during which I apologized for not being there with her and her community for this important day. I committed to going to visit the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community in the coming weeks. There’s a lot of work for us to do, and I’m committed to doing it.” —Justin Trudeau

