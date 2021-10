For the first time ever, Saputo stadium will host GOAL MTL, a friendly community soccer tournament and skills competition. The annual event, back for 2021 on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m., celebrates the Montreal restaurant industry while raising money for the Goal Initiatives Foundation, a charity organization whose mission is to promote mental health and well-being through soccer. GOAL has been organizing events, primarily at McGill’s Percival Molson Stadium, since 2010.

“We are thrilled to team up with CF Montréal for this year’s event. Soccer has the ability to bring together Montreal’s diverse community like no other sport. As such, Stade Saputo is the perfect venue for this tournament. “The past 18 months have been a trying time for Montreal’s restaurant and bar industry, as has been the case for numerous small businesses around the world. As we edge closer to a return to normalcy, we are pleased to be able to come together again to fundraise for a cause so dear to our hearts.” —Goal Initiatives Foundation founder Paul Desbaillets

This revamped version of GOAL MTL will include more than 20 teams made up of key figures from all across Montreal’s restaurant and small business communities who will compete in a tournament and skills competition. Participants can expect live music, artist performances, an array of food and beverages and several “special activities.”

Access to this event is reserved for season tickets members and Collectif CFM subscribers. More details will be communicated to members in the coming days.

For more on the Goal Initiatives Foundation and to donate, please visit the organization’s website.

