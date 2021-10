“Is Top Gun 3 filming in Montreal? Why so much jet noise?”

After fighter jets flew low (and loud) over Montreal on the occasion of the Alouettes game this afternoon, Twitter users began to speculate about what the reason could be.

Est-ce qu’il y a un tournage de Top Gun 3 à Montréal? Pourquoi autant de bruits de jet? — Meïs (@meis_ng) October 11, 2021 “Is Top Gun 3 filming in Montreal? Why so much jet noise?”

Is Montreal under attack or what?

Or those jets just having fun terrorising citizens without notice….. oh, it's just for fun, k cool — Mathieu Beaulieu (@MathieuBeaulieu) October 11, 2021

Welcome to this part of the world. Where low flying fighting jets are used for entertainment/air shows. — louay chaer لؤي (@louaychaer) October 11, 2021 Fighter jets fly over Montreal for Alouettes game, inciting Twitter panic

Sports journalist Tristan D’Amour offered a reminder to Montrealers prior to the Alouettes Thanksgiving game that figher jets would be flying overhead.

Reminder to the whole of Montreal that there will be jets flying over around 1pm for the Alouettes Thanksgiving game. #AlsMTL — Tristan D'Amours (@tristandamours) October 11, 2021

