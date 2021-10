The local filmmaker spoke about the influence that the city continues to have on his work.

Denis Villeneuve has finally released his epic space odyssey Dune in theatres, and in a new interview on The National, the Montreal director spoke about the important creative influences in the place he calls home.

Villeneuve was specifically asked if he still feels like a Quebec filmmaker, and whether his influences from home are still present in the larger-scale films he’s making now.

“I think so. Frankly, my influences are still very French Canadian, and very Quebec. There’s something about that that I feel is still in my DNA. Montreal is home and there’s a beautiful creativity there that you can find in the theatre, the dance community and even in restaurants. There’s like a freedom there that I find nowhere else. ”Montreal is for me, as a filmmaker — it’s very important to stay in contact with that vibration. Every time I go back to Montreal it’s like creative fuel for me.” —Denis Villeneuve

