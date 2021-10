Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for federal public servants, as well as for people travelling within Canada by planes and trains. The mandate by the government was first announced Aug. 13, a few days before the federal election in Canada was called.

To watch the announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, please click here.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Vaccines work. That’s why we’re going to make them mandatory for workers in the federal public service and for people boarding planes and trains. For the latest on our plan, tune in to our announcement now: https://t.co/cue71uq59U — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 6, 2021 Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for federal public servants, travellers within Canada

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.