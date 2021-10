This follows a report confirming that almost 15% of doctors in Quebec have fewer than 500 patients, below the “acceptable threshold” of 1,000.

Following a report in Le Devoir that confirmed that almost 15% of family doctors in Quebec have fewer than 500 patients, Health Minister Christian Dubé has issued a statement saying that doctors here need to be contributing more to the “collective effort.”

There are reportedly 4,000 general practitioners in Quebec who could be contributing further in order to reach the “acceptable threshold” of 1,000 patients per doctor.

“Doctors must increase their care and the appointments available. It is an essential first-line service if we finally want to relieve our Emergencies. Everyone must contribute more to the collective effort.”

Les médecins doivent augmenter leur prise en charge et les rendez-vous disponibles. C'est un service de première ligne indispensable si on veut enfin désengorger nos urgences. Chacun doit contribuer davantage à l'effort collectif.

