And yet they’re still 16 points ahead of the opposition.

According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, support for François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) in the next provincial election has decreased by four points since last measured in June, from 41% to 37%. The CAQ are still the favourite among Quebec provincial parties to win the 2022 election, followed by the Liberal Party, who remain at 21%. Support for Québec Solidaire increased by one point to 15%.

“The Coalition Avenir Québec continue to hold a commanding lead ahead of the opposition Liberal Party. Notably this survey was conducted prior to Legault’s controversial decision to prorogue parliament – a plan opposition parties have decried as ‘window dressing’ for the 2022 election.”

The next provincial election in Quebec is expected to take place in the fall of 2022.

Intentions de vote au Québec selon l'Institut Angus Reid :



🔵CAQ 37%

🔴PLQ 21%

🟠QS 15%

⚫️PCQ 11%

⚜️PQ 10%



-> https://t.co/2LRgiwSpCe



[Angus Reid, 29 septembre – 3 octobre 2021, n = 716] pic.twitter.com/LJQSlvmTsz — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) October 27, 2021 CAQ support down ahead of 2022 Quebec election

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

