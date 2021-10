One in three Canadians believe that Canada deserves no credit at all for the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Canadians say U.S. deserves more credit than Canada for Two Michaels release

A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute asked Canadians how much credit should be given to Canada, the U.S. and China for the release of the Two Michaels on Sept. 24. The poll found that Canadians believe the U.S. (71%) deserves slightly more credit than Canada (68%) for the release of the Two Michaels. One in three Canadians (33%) believe that Canada deserves no credit at all for the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

The majority of Canadians (60%) believe that China deserves no credit at all for the release of the Two Michaels.

The Two Michaels spent over 1,000 days in a Chinese prison since shortly after the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada in Dec. 2018 on an extradition request by the United States. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were released hours after an agreement was made between the U.S. government and Wanzhou.

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

