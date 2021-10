TRAILER: A first look at Michael Keaton as Batman in The Flash

A teaser trailer for The Flash was just presented at DC FanDome, and we have a glimpse of Michael Keaton as Batman. Barry Allen, played again by Ezra Miller, can be seen walking through what looks to be a deserted Wayne Manor. The trailer ends right before Allen removes a cover from the Batmobile.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash (which is still in production) is set for release on Nov. 4, 2022. Check out the trailer below.

TRAILER: A first look at Michael Keaton as Batman in The Flash, presented at DC FanDome

DC FanDome runs till 5 p.m. ET today and will culminate in the new trailer for The Batman. Watch the free livestream here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.