The event will also feature celebrity guests and sneak peeks at Aquaman 2, Harley Quinn season 3 and a couple of DC games.

Today at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. in Hollywood), the four-hour DC Fandome 2021 event will be livestreamed, featuring the highly anticipated premiere of the first proper trailer for The Batman. Last year, the first ever DC Fandome event premiered the teaser trailer for the forthcoming Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. The film, which had a difficult shoot throughout the first two waves of COVID-19, is still in post-production and will be released in 2022.

DC Fandome 2021 will also premiere trailers for The Flash (featuring multiple Batmen), Aquaman 2, season 3 of the Harley Quinn series on HBO Max, as well as DC games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights and feature celebrity guests including Dwayne Johnson.

Watch DC Fandome 2021 below.

For more on DC Fandome 2021, please visit the event’s website.

