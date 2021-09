Another spooky series by Mike Flanagan, a Netflix horror movie by a Montreal director, Jon Stewart’s new show and more.

New on Netflix

No One Gets Out Alive (new on Netflix)

Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd and Kevin Kline star in The Starling, the latest from director Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures, St. Vincent). The film premiered at TIFF and is, sadly, not very good. It hits Netflix today alongside the latest series from horror fave Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House), Midnight Mass. Set in a small town overtaken by religious fervor when a charismatic pastor comes to town, the show stars Hamish Linklater, Zach Gilford and Kate Siegel. Also hitting the streaming service today is the French crime show Ganglands, season two of the South African teen series Blood & Water and a brand-new My Little Pony feature film. On Sept. 29, you can stream the Spanish rom-com Sounds Like Love and the horror film No One Gets Out Alive, directed by Montrealer Santiago Menghini. Other highlights this week include season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy (Sept. 20), the Judy Garland biopic Judy (Sept. 27), which won Renée Zellwegger an Oscar, and Iron Man 2 (Sept. 24).

New on Amazon Prime Video

69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Sarah Adina Smith (Buster’s Mal Heart) directs Birds of Paradise, a Black Swan-esque drama about competing ballerinas in Paris that stars Kristine Froseth, Diana Silvers and Jacqueline Bisset. It hits the service today alongside season 4 of the Billy Bob Thornton-starring Goliath, season three of the Stana Katic-starring action show Absentia and season 3 of the Savage X Fenty Show, which chronicles the yearly runway show spearheaded by Rihanna. On Sept. 30 you can catch 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, a documentary about the controversial rapper Tekashi69.

New on Crave

Mortal Kombat (new on Crave)

It’s not an enormous week for Crave, with the big highlight being both the 1995 and 2021 versions of Mortal Kombat available to stream as of today. On Sept. 26 you can catch the first episode of the three-part documentary series Nuclear Family, in which director Ry Russo-Young explores the legal drama that pit her two mothers against their sperm donor when she was a child.

New on Apple TV Plus

The Problem With Jon Stewart (new on Apple TV+)

In a heretofore unseen twist (I think), Apple TV+ actually has two new shows premiering. The first is Foundation, a big-budget sci-fi show based on the work of Isaac Asimov and created by David S. Goyer (who wrote the Christopher Nolan Batman films as well as the Blade films and the Call of Duty video-game series). Foundation is available as of today. On Sept. 30, you can stream The Problem With Jon Stewart, a new show from the late-night staple which airs bi-weekly and focuses on a single issue per episode. Think of it as The Last Two Weeks Tonight, if you will.

New on CBC Gem

Ghosts (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has season two of the British horror-comedy Ghosts as well as Tanya Telaga and Michelle Desrosier’s one-hour doc about the death of young First Nations people in Thunder Bay, Mashkawi–Manidoo Bimaadiziwin Spirit to Soar.

