Two Montreal restaurants also made the list of the top 5 best burgers in Canada.

The top 5 best burgers in Montreal from le Burger Week 2021

Le Burger Week has announced the Montreal winners of this year’s festival, compiling the top 5 best burgers for the 2021 edition, as voted by festival participants. Taking the #1 spot was Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine, with their insane Bacon + Bacon + Bacon burger, followed by the Macho Nacho Burger from BLVD Bar & Grill. Both of these burgers were also voted in the top five best burgers in Canada for the 2021 edition of le Burger Week:

The full list of the top 5 burgers in Montreal from le Burger Week 2021 has been placed below.

1. Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine, Bacon + Bacon + Bacon

Double smash burger, patty 75% beef, 25% bacon. Home made mustard sauce, grilled canadian bacon, bacon jam, american cheese on potato roll.

2. BLVD Bar & Grill, The Macho Nacho Burger

Avocado mayo, shredded romaine lettuce, 6oz certified Angus Beef patty, bacon, nacho chips with melted St. Albert Cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, melted movie night nacho cheese, salsa, sour cream, brioche bun.

3. BBurger, The Smoked

This is our homemade AA Halal beef patty (180g), enhanced with a delicious portion of Smoked-Meat MTL, a slice of swiss cheese, pickles, red onions, our house sauce and mustard.

4. Paulo et Suzanne, Cheezy philly steak burger

Quadruple cheese delight featuring… a certified angus beef burger topped with 2 slices of cheese, philly steak, fried onions, 2 more slices of cheese, crispy onions and our own southwest sauce.. with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

5. Roch le coq, Mega Roch

Big, fried chicken, pikliz, marinated chili, lettuce, kimchi mayo

You can check out photos of these delicious burgers in the slider below. To read our reviews for le Burger Week 2021, please click here and here.

For more on le Burger Week, please visit their website.

