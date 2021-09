The CEO of Pfizer has announced that Phase II/III trials involving 2,220 kids have found that their COVID-19 vaccine is both safe and effective for the 5–11 age range, reproducing the immune response seen in older age groups. There was also no difference in side effects. Pfizer and BioNTech are submitting the findings to regulators and seeking authorization “with urgency” to use the vaccine in children in that age range in Canada, the U.S., Europe and beyond.

