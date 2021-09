What five festival days and nights of live music looked like.

The 20th anniversary edition of the POP Montreal music festival took place from Sept. 22–26 at the Rialto Theatre complex, le Ministère and l’Entrepot 77. Here are photos from POP Montreal 2021, by Cindy Lopez.

Orchidae (POP Montreal 2021 in photos)

Flamingoes Pink

Smokes

Vanille

Besnard Lakes

DJ Killa Jewel (POP Montreal 2021 in photos)

Shades Laurence

DijahSB

Cakes Da Killa

Waahli

Leila Lanova (POP Montreal 2021 in photos)

Cadence Weapon

Janette King

SUUNS

SUUNS

Backxwash (POP Montreal 2021 in photos)

Islands

