Pharrell Williams is in Montreal to launch a collaboration between his Humanrace wellness brand and SSENSE. Williams took to Instagram to announce his arrival in the city.

To celebrate the launch, SSENSE Montreal has transformed itself into “House of Humanrace.” It features an archive curated by none other than frequent Pharrell Williams collaborator Tyler, The Creator. “He could also be called Tyler, the Curator,” joked Williams of the rapper’s involvement with the launch.

The pair’s most recent musical collaboration came by way of Tyler’s latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Williams appears on the standout track “Juggernaut,” which also features Lil Uzi Vert.

Speaking to Vogue, Pharrell looked back on his fond memories of Montreal and explained why it was the perfect city to debut “House of Humanrace.”

“SSENSE is the only one in the [retail] space that offers this high level of curation. We would always be on the road with N.E.R.D here, and what I always remember most [about this city] is its beautiful people and beautiful culture. And man, the food!”

Pharrell Williams’ “House of Humanrace” kicks off at SSENSE Montreal today. Image via SSENSE.

The House of Humanrace collection launches at SSENSE Montreal today. The collection will be available online on Sept. 27, via ssense.com.

