Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost (Columbia/Sony)

What is there left to prove for Tyler, the Creator after releasing a project as masterful as IGOR? On its follow-up, the Odd Future founder takes a victory lap. This one is for day-one fans. The project is considerably more low-stakes than other Tyler releases, with most of the songs feeling akin to freestyles. Hosted by the legendary DJ Drama, Call Me If You Get Lost is the rapper’s very own homage to the 2000s-era Gangsta Grillz mixtapes that helped shape him. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Juggernaut” feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Pharrell Williams

This review originally appeared in the July 2021 issue of Cult MTL. For more on Tyler, the Creator, please visit his website.

