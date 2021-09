Hey students. Welcome back. Welcome to Cult MTL’s 10th annual Student Survival Guide, featured in the 100th monthly issue of our magazine.

Life is not quite back to normal thanks to the fourth wave, but after last year’s social distance, at least students are returning to class and some semblance of life on campus. The city isn’t buzzing like it used to, but there’s hope on the horizon. Even as temperatures dip, Montreal is offering enough activity and entertainment, in-person and online, to get you through the year. Balancing your studies with a safe and rewarding social life is doable, and affordable.

Along with offering a pile of practical information to help you navigate the city and make the best use of its many services in this second year of COVID, the Student Survival Guide features pointers on Montreal food, nightlife, shopping and art, along with loads of other leisure activities, from cycling to spas.

All this is in keeping with the content in our magazine and on our website. Our site is teeming with news about what’s happening in the city. And our Best of MTL readers poll results reflect everything our audience loves about this town.

Cult MTL is Montreal’s only online source of comprehensive cultural coverage. We write about the city’s festivals, music news, films, the restaurant scene, politics, sports and more.

