Controversial Habs draft pick Logan Mailloux has been suspended indefinitely by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The suspension, announced today by OHL Commissioner David Branch, is due to the same incident that sparked controversy when Mailloux was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in July.

When Mailloux was on loan to Sweden’s SK Lejon in Nov. 2020, the London Knights player circulated a photo of himself and a girl engaged in a sex act — the photo was shared, without her consent, with his teammates online. While the crime is considered sexual misconduct in Canada and can result in a prison sentence, Mailloux received a mere $2,000 fine in Sweden.

The OHL stated that this act “violated the League’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player.” Mailloux will be able to apply for reinstatement after Jan. 1, 2022, and the decision whether or not to accept his application will be based on his conduct upon his return to Canada, as well as “appropriate treatment, counselling, mentoring and/or education” that he receives here.

L. Mailloux (LDN) suspended indefinitely. — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) September 2, 2021 OHL suspends controversial Habs pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely

