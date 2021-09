Bonuses of up to $15,000 will be offered to recruit and retain new and retired nurses.

“Nurses have been taking care of us for a long time; now it’s our turn to take care of them”

In an effort to attract new and returning nurses to the Quebec health network, Premier François Legault announced today that bonuses of up to $15,000 will be offered to recruit and retain nurses. With an investment of $1-billion, the province hopes to compensate for the absence of thousands of nurses who left the public system during the pandemic.

Bonus of $12,000 to $15,000 will be distributed to new staff (a third up front and two thirds a year later), including returning retired nurses and part-time workers who upgrade to full-time. Current full-time workers will receive additional bonuses between $15,000 and $18,000.

To read François Legault’s complete statement, please click here.

Ce qu’on a annoncé aujourd’hui, c’est une petite révolution dans la gestion du réseau de la santé.



Pour en savoir plus, allez lire ma déclaration complète 👇https://t.co/w4MHM8V6uD pic.twitter.com/jxtXmDF0gA — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 23, 2021 Premier François Legault announced today that bonuses of up to $15,000 will be offered to recruit and retain nurses.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.