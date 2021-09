While full capacity crowds will soon be allowed at the Bell Centre for Habs games and concerts, as well as other theatres with assigned seating, today’s announcement by the Quebec government had no good news for small music venues or nightclubs.

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy announced an easing of health measures as of Oct. 8 for certain culture and sports venues and outdoor events. Passport and mask rules will remain status quo. But there are no changes in store for establishments with dancefloors or standing room for shows.

Compte tenu de la situation épidémio et de notre excellent taux de vaccination dans la population en général, la santé publique permet certains assouplissements.

Dès le 8 oct, les salles où les personnes ont des places assignées assises pourront être à pleine capacité. Détails👇 pic.twitter.com/iT9LMcxRIy — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 30, 2021 No change in health measures for small music venues in Montreal

“We are disappointed but understand the decision,” said Meyer Billurcu, co-owner of Mile Ex concert venue Bar le Ritz PDB. Le Ritz has been closed since March 2020, and recently announced their October reopening. Now they’ll have to settle for capacities of 40 to 45. Billurcu hopes that public health will further loosen the rules “sooner rather than later.”

Not getting standing shows, it looks like—mostly good news for big big venues and hockey. Everyone else is still up shits creek, it seems. I could be wrong, but that's the word. — Turbo Haüs (@TurboHaus) September 30, 2021 Montreal’s small music venues disappointed by changes to public health rules

