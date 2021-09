Normal capacity at the arena comes ahead of the season home opener on Oct. 16.

UPDATED 1:45 p.m.: It was announced today that full capacity crowds will be allowed at the Bell Centre in time for the Habs home opener of the 2021–22 NHL season. The Montreal Canadiens will play their first home game of the season against the New York Rangers on Oct. 16.

Currently, the maximum capacity at the Bell Centre is 7,500, as mandated by Quebec public health due to the pandemic.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Culture and Communications Minister Nathalie Roy announced in a press conference this afternoon that full capacity will be allowed at all indoor sports and culture venues with assigned seating, including theatres and concert halls. The passport and mask rules will remain the same.

