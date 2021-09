The former Expos right-fielder has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Though the ceremony was delayed by a year due to the pandemic, former Montreal Expos right-fielder Larry Walker was officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY on Wednesday.

Walker opted to have the Colorado Rockies logo imprinted on his plaque because he spent the peak years as a player there, but he also paid tribute to the Expos, with whom he started his major-league career.

“I will always be grateful that the Montreal Expos took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity to play baseball professionally. To all the Expos fans and people of Montreal: It was a great honour to put on the Expos uniform and represent my home country. “I spent many years in Montreal, none of them as good as that 1994 team. We all lost out that year from the work stoppage and no one knows what would’ve happened, but I still imagine what it would’ve been like to bring a World Series to Quebec. “To the fans hoping for their team to return to Montreal, I join you in hoping before long that Major League Baseball returns to your beautiful city.” —Larry Walker on his time with the Montreal Expos

Maple Ridge, B.C.-born Larry Walker, nicknamed “Booger” by Montreal fans, played six seasons with the Expos, from 1989 to 1994. Throughout his career, Walker was a five-time All-Star (the first in 1992 with the Expos) and a three-time MLB Batting Champion, hitting 383 home runs. He was selected for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, his 10th and final year of eligibility. Along with Colorado and Montreal, he also played with the St. Louis Cardinals.

For more about this year’s inductees, please visit the Baseball Hall of Fame website.

