In one of the more animated exchanges during last night’s federal leaders’ debate, Justin Trudeau told Yves François Blanchet that he is not the only representative of Quebec in the House of Commons, stating that he himself is a proud Quebecer. The Liberal leader also accused the Bloc leader of running on the Quebec government’s record as if it’s his own.

The exchange occurred in the context of a back and forth about the burning of books containing racist content, which took place at a school in Ontario this week in the name of reconciliation with the Indigenous people. All leaders said they weren’t comfortable with book-burning on principle. Blanchet accused Trudeau of imposing his views on the Indigenous people, and asked why he imposes his views on Quebecers, too.

“Because I am a Quebecer. You keep forgetting, I am a Quebecer. I’m a proud Quebecer, I’ve always been a Quebecer, I will always be a Quebecer. And I will always have a say on what happens in Quebec. You do not have a monopoly over Quebec. “Many of us represent Quebec in the House of Commons and I’d like to say to you this, Mr. Blanchet: When you say that you don’t want any interference and then you take the Quebec government’s record as if it’s your own, it’s a contradiction. You have no right to consider me not a Quebecer.” —Justin Trudeau





M. Blanchet, je suis fier Québécois. #AvançonsEnsemble #DébatDesChefs #PolCan @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/NjJQ9a9M0D — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 9, 2021 Trudeau to Blanchet: “I am a proud Quebecer. You do not have a monopoly over Quebec”

