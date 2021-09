Ted Lasso cleaned up last night at the 2021 Emmy Awards, taking home seven golden statues in all. You could say that Jason Sudeikis also cleaned up last night, given his appearance at the Golden Globe awards in a hoodie, attending the Emmys in a blue velvet Tom Ford suit from the designer’s Fall 2021 collection. Sudeikis rightfully took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Tom Ford Atticus suit worn by Jason Sudeikis is made of light blue compact velvet, and is available now in stores and via the Tom Ford website. Tom Ford is known for his suiting, and the price does not come cheap, this model retailing for $5,140 USD ($3,970 for the jacket and $1,170 for the trouser).

In his award speech, Jason Sudeikis spoke about family, mentors, teachers and teammates, highlighting the cast and crew of Ted Lasso, saying, ”I am only as good as you guys make me look.”

Ted Lasso won the big award of the night, taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein also took home Supporting Actress and Actor awards for the show, Waddingham in particular delivering a phenomenal speech.

Ted Lasso was the most popular TV show of all the Emmy nominees this year. For more on the show, please visit Apple TV+.

