Following the minority win in last night’s election by Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada, Quebec Premier François Legault has congratulated Trudeau on his victory. A week ahead of the election, Legault made the surprising move of endorsing Erin O’Toole and the Conservative Party of Canada in the federal election.

François Legault said that the Liberals, NDP and Greens advocate more centralized power, whereas Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives would transfer more control to Quebec.

Legault confirmed that he will work with Trudeau and the Liberals to advance Quebec’s interests.

“I congratulate Justin Trudeau for his victory. I will work with him to advance the interests of Quebec.” —François Legault

Je félicite @JustinTrudeau pour sa victoire. Je travaillerai avec lui pour faire avancer les intérêts du Québec.

With 99% of polls reporting, the Liberals have won 158 seats, one more than in the election in 2019. Like in 2019, the Liberals also lost the popular vote, this time with approximately 32.2% of voter support, below Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives at 34%.

