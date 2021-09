An Ode to the Moon is the theme of this year’s spectacular display, from Sept. 3–Oct. 31.

First Nations illuminated in Gardens of Light at the Montreal Botanical Garden

While it’s still warm out and the city’s trees remain green, tomorrow’s return of the Gardens of Light by the Montreal Botanical Garden is a sure sign that autumn is nearly here. In what has become a seasonal tradition, the Gardens of Light pathway offers a spectacular immersive stroll, this time through an illuminated First Nations Garden.

Jardins de Lumière

The 2021 theme, as you may guess from the howling wolf in the promotional images, is An Ode to the Moon.

Gardens of Light: An Ode to the Moon

The purchase of tickets in advance is mandatory, as is showing the VaxiCode app/vaccine passport and valid photo ID on arrival. The site will allow for 500 visitors every half hour, from Sept. 3–Oct. 31.

