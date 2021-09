On Saturday, Oct. 2, the FILMharmonic Orchestra will take the stage at Maison Symphonique in Montreal for Music at the Movies, presented by GFN productions. Led by conductor Francis Choinière, 35 musicians will be performing music from 15 films (and one film/series), including Gladiator, Schindler’s List, Cinema Paradiso and Downton Abbey. The concert program also features classical compositions from Platoon, Death in Venice and Somewhere in Time.

To win a pair of tickets to one of the Music at the Movies performances on Oct. 2 (at either 4 or 7 p.m.), please comment with your favourite movie soundtrack (and tag a friend you’d bring to the show) on the Contest post on Cult MTL’s Facebook page, or on the Instagram post below.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets ($44.99–$129.74), please visit the Place des Arts website.

