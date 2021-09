The province also saw 785 new cases yesterday.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that the province has hit a peak in hospitalizations during the fourth wave of the pandemic, following an increase of 46 yesterday, including 12 in the ICU. Of the 46 new hospitalizations, 32 (70%) are people who were not fully vaccinated. There are currently 250 total hospitalizations across Quebec due to COVID-19, including 85 in the ICU.

The province saw 785 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, of which 624 (79.49%) are among people who aren’t fully vaccinated. An unvaccinated person is 32.8 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19.

Currently, 88% of the 12+ population in Quebec have been vaccinated with one dose, and 82% have been vaccinated with two.

Christian Dubé took the opportunity to remind Quebecers of the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce hospitalizations.

“As the number of cases increases, the number of hospitalizations increases. However, the higher our vaccination coverage, the higher the chances we have to limit hospitalizations.” —Christian Dubé

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

