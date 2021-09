In what is unbelievably a real tweet from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Canada’s spy agency welcomed the two Michaels back to the country last night.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians who were accused of being spies and imprisoned in China in 2018, were released yesterday and flew into Calgary this morning. This is widely regarded to be a case of hostage diplomacy, given their detention following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wangzhou, whose release from U.S. custody yesterday seemed to precipitate the release of the two Michaels.

CSIS followed up last night’s tweet saying they “join all Canadians in welcoming you back,” but for CSIS to pipe up anywhere near this story is an awkward look, to say the least, given the espionage charge against the two men.

