Authorities are now searching for the father and son in Quebec and New Brunswick.

UPDATE: An Amber Alert was issued in Quebec for three-year-old Jake Côté on Tuesday. Jake was kidnapped in Ste-Paule in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region on Monday, and was wearing a red T-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater over it, long jeans and beige boots. Please note that Jake now has shorn hair.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the suspect is 36-year-old David Côté, who has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’7” and weighs 180 lbs. Police warn that David Côté may be armed.

The police were initially searching for a gray all-terrain vehicle in the in Bas-Saint-Laurent region, but the Amber Alert has been extended to include Northern New Brunswick.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call 911.

#AMBERAlert | New clothing description of the child.



– Blue T-shirt with silver stripes on the sleeves and the bottom. Inscription of the number 6 or 9 in a blue camo pattern

– Dark blue jeans

– Beige boots pic.twitter.com/5nXyVwjtjx — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 1, 2021

