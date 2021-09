This is the first poll in over a week to project a Liberal popular vote win.

A new Nanos Poll has the Liberals winning the next election by two points

According to 338Canada, a new Nanos election poll from the weekend has the Liberals back in front of the Conservatives, by two points. This is the first poll in over a week showing the Liberals ahead in popular vote intention.

338Canada’s Philippe J. Fournier also referenced a new Abacus Data poll showing a 32-32 tie between the Liberals and the Conservatives, confirming that it’s “hard to see any real momentum one way or another.”

Fournier still has the Conservatives winning the next election with 59% probability, but this could of course change should more polls continue to swing in the Liberals’ favour. The Conservatives are up 145-133 in the corresponding seat projection for the upcoming Sept. 20 election. Both parties are well below the 170 needed for a majority.

When Justin Trudeau won the federal election in 2015, he secured a majority with 39.47% of the popular vote. In the last federal election in 2019, Trudeau won a minority with 33.12% of the popular vote, below the Conservatives who achieved 34.34%.

