Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building, YA First Nations show Reservation Dogs and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

He’s All That (new on Netflix)

Not sure who asked for a gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, but here it is. He’s All That time it focuses on an influencer (Addison Rae) who takes it upon herself to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into the prom king. The original’s lead, Rachael Leigh Cook, appears as the mother of Rae’s character. It’s a big week for teen comedies at Netflix, with Sept. 2 marking the release of Stephen Herek’s Afterlife of the Party, a supernatural comedy about a teenager (Victoria Justice) who dies and is given a chance to right her wrongs back in the mortal realm.

Also coming to Netflix today is Titletown High, a documentary series about high-school football in a small town. On Aug. 29 you can catch the new Marie Kondo series Sparking Joy as well as season 4 of Good Girls starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman. On Sept. 1 you can catch all eight seasons of the Allison Janney / Anna Faris sitcom Mom as well as the first four seasons of Chicago Fire.

With a new month comes a brand new assortment of new-old movies as well; highlights on Sept. 1 include Grease, The Lego Movie, Yesterday, Goodfellas, Galaxy Quest, Rango and Straight Outta Compton.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The Courier (new on Amazon Prime Video)

There’s not too much going on at Prime this week, with the Benedict Cumberbatch spy vehicle The Courier available as of today alongside the Brazilian reality show Wild and Free in Florianopolis. On Sept. 1, you can stream a whole bunch of new-old movies including Closer, Jennifer’s Body, Sleepless in Seattle, The Social Network and more.

See what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

New on Crave

All My Life (new on Crave)

Crave has the rom-com All My Life, starring Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Harry Shum Jr. (Glee), as well as the entirety of the ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister starring twins Tia and Tamera Mowry. Crave has yet to release its schedule for September.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Apple TV+

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (new on Apple TV+)

The only new release at Apple TV+ this week is 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, a documentary about 9/11 narrated by Jeff Daniels.

See what’s new on Apple TV+ here.

New on Disney Plus

Reservation Dogs (new on Disney Plus)

Previously only available for an extra charge, Craig Gillespie’s Cruella is available to all Disney Plus subscribers as of today. It hits the service alongside Vacation Friends, a new comedy starring John Cena and Meredith Hagner as a couple who meet another couple (played by Yvonne Orji and Lil Rel Howery) and overstay their welcome as vacation friends. On Aug. 31, you can catch the first episode of the highly anticipated Only Murders in the Building, a new comedy starring Steve Martin (who is also co-credited with the concept), Martin Short and Selena Gomez. On Sept. 1, you can catch the premiere of the new game show The Hustler, hosted by Craig Ferguson, as well as the YA First Nations show Reservation Dogs.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on Criterion Channel

The Panic in Needle Park (new on Criterion Channel)

Amongst the highlights of Criterion Channel’s programming this month is a 63-film (!) collection of New York movies ranging from Charlie Chaplin’s The Immigrant up to Brett Story’s 2019 documentary The Hottest August; other notable titles from that collection include Jules Dassin’s The Naked City, the heroin drama The Panic in Needle Park starring a young Al Pacino, the original Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Martin Scorsese’s After Hours, and Kenneth Lonergan’s Margaret. Also celebrated with extensive retros are Deborah Kerr, Jia Zhangke, Ernst Lubitsch and Billy Wilder.

See what’s new on Criterion Channel here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel