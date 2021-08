Mont-Royal is one of the many Montreal streets that was made pedestrian-only this summer.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Mont-Royal street sale has made its return. From today until Sunday, Montrealers can take in the beautiful weather while reaping the benefits of discounted deals from some of their favourite vendors in the area.

The sale is taking place between St-Laurent and Fullum, which will be closed off to vehicles all weekend long. Usually, the street sale would take place twice a year, in both June and August.

Several performances will take place throughout the weekend. This includes a puppet show from the Illusion Puppet Theatre, a mime show from Monsieur Mou and traditional Québécois music from the homegrown band la Chasse-Balcon.

🔺🛍️ FOIRE COMMERCIALE DE L'AVENUE 🛍️🔺



Dès demain et pendant 4 jours, prenez part à la plus longue foire commerciale de la métropole! 🙌



👉 Détails: https://t.co/zxq3Zf6TPi



Bon magasinage local! 💙#avenuemontroyal #plateaumontroyal #achatlocal #mtl #mtlmoments — Avenue du Mont-Royal (@AvenueMontRoyal) August 25, 2021 Mont-Royal is back in action. This weekend marks the return of the summer street sale.

Several streets across the city were also pedestrianized for the summer. The city of Montreal has created a poll for citizens to leave their comments and feedback about the pedestrianization program. You can complete the survey using this link.

The Mont-Royal street sale takes place from today, Aug. 26 until Sunday, Aug. 29. For more information, please visit L’Avenue du Mont-Royal’s official website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.