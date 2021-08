“This latest will likely find its audience with quintessential hip hop fans who still take precious moments to enjoy beats and lyrics carefully and deliberately.”

Your Old Droog, Time (Mongoloid Banks/Nature Sounds)

“I’m not in a Rush/Fuck Geddy Lee,” raps the Brooklyn-based Droog on the intro to his latest arrival, a 15-track collection that lands nicely on these muggy, post-solstice summer days and nights, when hours and minutes come and go at their own leisure. Some will last forever, others are gone in an instant, and as hip hop approaches its sixth decade, hazy memories are a suitable substitute for dates, names and times, though YOG has plenty of those in the bank, too, and doesn’t hold back from calling them out here when necessary. Once upon a career mistaken for Nas, and often lauded as the heir apparent to frequent collaborator MF DOOM (who comes with a savage posthumous guest appearance on album standout “Dropout Boogie”), Droog’s considerable body of work still dwells in whatever’s left of the New York underground. This latest will likely find its audience with quintessential hip hop fans who still take precious moments to enjoy beats and lyrics carefully and deliberately. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Quiet Time”

This review originally appeared in the July 2021 issue of Cult MTL. For more on Your Old Droog, please visit his website.

