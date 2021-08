Quebec Premier François Legault has just confirmed that public health expects cases to increase in the coming days, as students head back to school. As announced by Education Minister Jean-François Roberge last week, masks are mandatory for students in elementary and high schools from Grade 1 up, in class as well as other common areas. The same rule is in effect in CEGEPs and universities.

Health and safety measures will protect the student population, but COVID-19 infections are still expected to rise. Legault made the announcement today following a meeting with Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Horacio Arruda, encouraging Quebecers to be careful and, for those over 12, to get vaccinated.

Avec le ministre de la santé @cdube_sante et le directeur de la santé publique @ArrudaHoracio.

Nous avons discuté de la situation de la pandémie.

Il faut s'attendre à une augmentation des cas au cours des prochains jours avec la rentrée.

Soyez prudents.

Faites-vous vacciner. pic.twitter.com/7QGENb7vhV — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 31, 2021 François Legault: Expect a rise in cases in Quebec as students head back to school

Dubé has just announced that mandatory vaccinations for health care workers are coming soon.

Watch the COVID-19 update by Quebec public health below.

Le ministre de la Santé fait le point sur l'évolution de la COVID-19 au Québec.



Suivez notre point de presse en direct: https://t.co/vxTQwy5cC5 — François Legault (@francoislegault) August 31, 2021

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

