The campaign hopes to boost an industry that has struggled through the pandemic.

Today Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy announced the launch of a new campaign appealing to Quebecers to support artists from the province.

“Our government had promised the cultural community an advertising campaign to invite Quebecers to choose our culture. Today, I am announcing the launch of this campaign.” —Nathalie Roy

Notre gouvernement avait promis au milieu culturel une campagne publicitaire pour inviter les Québécois à choisir notre culture.



Aujourd'hui, j'annonce le lancement de cette campagne.



Voyez par vous-même ⬇️ https://t.co/HRrIXZegBq — Nathalie Roy (@NathalieRoyCAQ) August 20, 2021

“When you choose Quebec culture, virtually or in person, or as a gift for someone else, you’re contributing not only to the vitality of the cultural community, but also to the prosperity of Quebec as a whole.”

The Quebec culture advocacy video features Charlotte Cardin and the song “Je quitte” from her 2021 album Phoenix.

Watch the video with Charlotte Cardin here.

Province launches Choose Quebec Culture campaign with Charlotte Cardin

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.