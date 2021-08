“This is not us. This is not our Canada.”

After swastikas were discovered on campaign posters for federal Liberal MPs Anthony Housefather and Rachel Bendayan in Montreal, party leaders came together in condemnation of antisemitic hate. (All but two.) Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said he was “disgusted” and “angry,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called antisemitism “one of the most hateful ideologies in human history,” Conservative leader Erin O’Toole condemned “these heinous acts” and Green party leader Annamie Paul, who is also Jewish, said that antisemitism is “a constant companion for Jewish candidates on the campaign trail.”

Pretty sad to see #antisemitism hitting the campaign on Day 3. I can assure whoever did this that no swastika is going to scare me or stop me from speaking up for Jewish Canadians. pic.twitter.com/vpIP7cWOPE — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) August 17, 2021 Mont-Royal MP Anthony Housefather: “No swastika is going to scare me or stop me from speaking up for Jewish Canadians.”

Whatever your political views, spreading hateful and violent messages is not the way to go.



We’ve seen the road that the politics of the far right leads us to in the US and around the world. That is not us. That is not our Canada 🇨🇦 #polcan #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/eXv6MgI0pn — Rachel Bendayan (@RachelBendayan) August 17, 2021 Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan: “This is not our Canada.”

I am disgusted and I am angry that @RachelBendayan and @AHousefather had signs vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. It is completely unacceptable. I stand in solidarity with Rachel and Anthony, and the entire Jewish community, against this type of hatred. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 17, 2021

This is not okay.



Acts of Anti-Semitism glorify one of the most hateful ideologies in human history.



We must confront it, prevent it, and give it no space to grow.



Anthony Housefather, Rachel Bendayan, and to the Jewish community across Canada, I stand with you. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) August 17, 2021

What happened to Mr. Housefather and Ms. Bendayan today is completely unacceptable.



Antisemitism and racism have no place in Canada, and I condemn these heinous acts. — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) August 18, 2021

I am very saddened to see this too. Unfortunately antisemitism remains a constant companion for Jewish candidates on the campaign trail. Silence emboldens hate and I applaud your resolve to speak out. I am committed to doing the same. https://t.co/UE8T1RQJoW — Annamie Paul (@AnnamiePaul) August 18, 2021

